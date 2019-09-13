Garth Brooks on issues with Neyland show ticket sale: “100% my fault”

In an interview with WATE Friday, country music superstar Garth Brooks took full responsibility after high demand for his upcoming show at Neyland Stadium shut down the ticketing website.

Tickets to Garth Brooks’ November show at Neyland Stadium went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. only for ticket sales to end roughly an hour later due to high demand overwhelming the ticketing system.

“It was 100 percent my fault,” Brooks said. “I had it kind of scaled-down because I didn’t want a lot of empty seats and before you knew it we were trying to open up the rest of the stadium. When you try to open up that many tickets and that many people are trying to get in the whole system just froze and sat there.”

Ticket sales will resume Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster website, the Ticketmaster app and by phone at 1-877-654-2784.

“The last thing you want to do is disappoint people so we decided just to shut it down and pick it up again next week.” Garth Brooks on issues with ticketing for Neyland Stadium Show

Brooks estimated nearly 20,000 people were in the online waiting room when the decision was made to stop the ticketing system and resume sales next week.

“To those 20,000 you have all of my gratefulness and all of my thanks for showing up. I’ll understand if you don’t want to go a second round but if you do, this is turning into one of the coolest parties I’ll ever get to be a part of,” Brooks said.

Brooks laughed when asked if he’d add a second show in the event of a sellout.

“I could quit if you sell this place out,” he said. “It is the place to play and this is going to be the night of nights for me. It’ll be the biggest show on the entire three years of the stadium tour just because of the sheer size.”

He was coy when asked about if he had anything special planned for the show but said he’d give it everything he’s got. “All I can tell you is Fatboy Slim here is going to get his steps in that night because it is a big place so you want to try and make every seat front row.”

“The way these people have turned up I owe them everything I’ve got and more to play that night so we’ll be bringing in all the help we can get.”