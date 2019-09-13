1  of  2
Live Now
The Democratic debate in Houston LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 3

Garth Brooks tickets go on sale Friday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ticket sales for the Garth Brooks stadium concert at Neyland in November are opening up at 10 a.m. Friday and there’s a way to “get in line” for a chance to score them first.

Fans are encouraged to join Ticketmaster’s Waiting Room for the concert at 9 a.m. Friday.

There are three ways to buy tickets:

Garth Brooks will be playing at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. – rain or shine.

RELATED: Garth Brooks to play Neyland Stadium

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter