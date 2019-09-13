Garth Brooks tickets go on sale Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ticket sales for the Garth Brooks stadium concert at Neyland in November are opening up at 10 a.m. Friday and there’s a way to “get in line” for a chance to score them first.

Fans are encouraged to join Ticketmaster’s Waiting Room for the concert at 9 a.m. Friday.

There are three ways to buy tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Garth Brooks will be playing at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. – rain or shine.

