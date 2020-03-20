Garth Brooks to livestream concert for those stuck at home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Garth Brooks is helping country fans cope with the current coronavirus crisis by livestreaming an acoustic set next week.
The country star is one of a number of musicians taking to social media to livestream concerts for their fans as more festivals and concerts are canceled or postponed due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Brooks said the half-hour set may feature his wife, Trisha Yearwood as a special guest.
“We’ll see if we can’t maybe talk the queen into showering up, and makeup and all of that stuff,” Brooks said.
Fans can request songs on his Facebook page.
The concert will take place during his Facebook Live show “Inside Studio G” on Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. CST.
