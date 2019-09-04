Garth Brooks to play Neyland Stadium

Musician Garth Brooks poses in the press room with the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

For the first time in 16 years, country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform in the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

12-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks announced Wednesday he’ll rock the Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 16 for the first time in 16 years.

Hosting Garth Brooks as the University of Tennessee celebrates its 225th anniversary is extra special,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This is a tremendous event, not just for UT, but for Knoxville and the surrounding communities as well. We are excited to work with our community partners to host one of the best-selling musical artists of all time at the best stadium in the country.”

It will be the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and just the third in the venue’s nearly 100-year history.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. EDT on Ticketmaster. There will be no advance box office sales and there is an 8-ticket limit per person. Tickets start at $94.95.

You can go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Brooks last played Neyland Stadium on June 7, 2003, setting the record for the largest country music event in Knoxville history with 49,211 tickets sold. He broke his own record in 2015 after selling 54,000 tickets for two shows at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Brooks is the best selling solo artist in U.S. history with over 148 million records sold. He sold over 6.4 million tickets on his last world tour.

“This is an incredibly special opportunity for the University of Tennessee to host an event of this magnitude,” UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “I’m grateful to Garth Brooks and his team for working with us to host what is going to be an epic night in Neyland Stadium.

“I know we’ll have a packed house, and ‘The Third Saturday in November’ will go down as a can’t-miss spectacle that fans will never forget.”