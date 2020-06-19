Garth ticket two-step: Issue locks out drive-in concertgoers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The thunder continues to roll for Garth Brooks’ concert events.

Ticketmaster said a processing issue caused some seeking tickets for Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert on June 27 to be processed twice causing duplicate charges and tickets.

In two hours 50,000 tickets (or cars) were sold, averaging 5 people a car, according to a release on the event. The error left around 500,000 people still waiting to get tickets.

Ticketmaster says they are putting all tickets back up for sale at noon Saturday, June 20. They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Swingin’ Midway Drive-in in Athens and Parkway Drive-in in Maryville are hosting the concert event.

Tickets are general admission and limited. They will cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

“We had an issue today during the on-sale in which fans may have received an error message during checkout; however, their order and credit card was processed, causing some fans to have duplicate tickets and charges, which are being refunded. We will be putting all the events back on sale tomorrow, Saturday at 12pm ET / 9am PT. These will be general admission tickets so don’t worry, you have another chance to join us at the drive-in for a great Garth event.“ Ticketmaster

It isn’t the first time Brooks has had an issue with tickets. Ticket issues for his November concert at Neyland Stadium cropped up in September. He took the blame saying he released a smaller number of tickets to avoid an empty stadium. Brooks released more tickets later.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. Encore Live, who is putting on the event, has partnered with health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans.

Procedures include maintaining at least 6 feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

