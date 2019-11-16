‘Garthaholics’ converge on Knoxville for Garth Brooks concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Garth Brooks is set to take Neyland Stadium Saturday night, and a few of his biggest fans have come in town for the occasion.

The “Garthaholics” are a group of Garth Brooks fans that follow him all over the country attending his concerts. The fan club started two years ago as a Facebook group, and has grown tremendously since then.

Fans in the group have come from as far as Texas, New Jersey, Ohio and Louisiana to see their favorite country music star.

“We’re true fans of Garth and we love him and his music.” said Amy Jacobs, Founder of the Garthaholics. “Every stadium tour we have a Garthaholics meeting and we share stories, we eat and drink and have a good time and listen to Garth,” Jacobs said.

Bubba Strauss, a member of the group says he has attended more than 60 Garth shows.

“All of us will admit, or claim to admit that we are Garth Brooks’ number one fan. We’ll all tell you the same story and we all have our own ways of showing that. But we are a family. We call ourselves the G family,” Strauss said.

The concert kicks off Saturday night at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

