ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — At 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the Alcoa Fire Department and Alcoa Police Department responded to a gas leak on North Wright Road. APD says that the line has been ruptured due to construction in the area.

ATMOS was then called to the scene to find the leak. N. Wright Rd at Harding Street and N. Wright Rd at McArthur Road have been closed due to the leak. The detour at N. Wright Rd will reroute all traffic onto Springbrook Road.

AFD and APD expect the leak to be fixed between 5:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. They ask that people use caution and allow extra travel time when going through this area. APD says people can call (865) 981-4111 for more information.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.