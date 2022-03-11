NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Skyrocketing gas prices are impacting everyone across the country, and along with them, comes the rising concern for those reaching into their own pockets to volunteer.

Tennessee officials are taking a look at how they may have to adjust some of their volunteer-based programs to continue operating to meet the needs of one of our most vulnerable populations, the elderly.

“We are seeing the impact. We are hearing from volunteers, we are hearing from folks across these communities,” said James Dunn, Executive director for the Commission on Aging & Disability for Tennessee.

In a state known for its volunteers, there’s no doubt Tennessee lives up to its nickname.

“We have over 4,000 volunteers across the state many of which use their own vehicles and volunteer their time,” Dunn explained.

That’s 4000 volunteers for the state’s Aging Nutrition program, which provides meals, socialization and nutrition education and counseling for those 60 and over.

“We serve over 3 million meals across the state every year. Without those volunteers, I mean, this will be a real challenge, right? I think 80-something percent of our meals are delivered by volunteers,” said Dunn.

It’s an annual value of around $4 million, according to Dunn.

“Of course with the rising gas costs and everything else with inflation, etc., that has had a bearing on what we’ve been doing so it’s a problem. The gas prices have gone up rather quickly. How long that will be sustained, I don’t know. Obviously, we are going to have to make some adjustments if this continues for long,” said Dunn pointing to frozen meals for the aging population as an option.

The state’s nutrition program has been serving meals for 50 years. While Dunn says nutrition is the most robust service the state provides, programs like MyRide are also vital and rely completely on volunteers.

