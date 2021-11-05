SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gasoline tanker driver in Spring Hill was arrested after driving his big rig across the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

It happened on Highway 31, one of the busiest streets in Spring Hill, Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m.

According to investigators, the road was packed with cars when the gas tanker, carrying 9000 gallons of flammable liquid, crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic.

News 2 has obtained video showing William Wright driving his gasoline tanker slowly into oncoming lanes of traffic.

The truck crushed at least two cars in the opposite lane of traffic. A Chevrolet Suburban and Hyundai Sonata sustained the most damage.

Police say a 46-year-old woman in the Suburban sustained a minor injury. The 10-year-old boy in that vehicle was not hurt.

“He couldn’t stay between the lines. I said, ‘something’s wrong,'” one witness told police at the scene.

“He’s setting up in the cab right now nodding off,” said an officer at the scene. “He was like this falling over in the seat.”

Police checked the driver and ruled out medical issues. That’s when the 28-year-old underwent a field sobriety test, which police say Wright failed.

On the bodycam video, a Williamson County deputy can be seen searching Wright. He pulled out what investigators say were two straws.

“Why are you getting defensive over a straw?” the deputy asked Wright.

“It looks bad, like, you know, it really does, like, there’s nothing bad or anything,” Wright responded

Because Wright was suspected of using an opioid, a Spring Hill undercover agent reported to the scene.

“I observed pinpoint pupils which is indicative of opioid use,” a deputy said. “He said he had taken prescription drugs in the past.”

On the bodycam video, deputies continued to ask questions about the straws they discovered.

Deputy: “You see there’s powder residue in there?”

Wright: “I don’t know why there’s powder residue. When I have the straws or anything, I’m mixing like chocolate like milk or anything like that sir. But that’s as far as I know sir.”

Deputy: “So, you have not used this to snort anything?”

Wright: “No sir.”

Deputy: “So, why do you have a short straw in your pocket?”

Wright then indicated it was just a straw and it was trash.

Deputy: “It’s not trash. It’s got powder residue. Which means someone’s been snorting something through this straw.”

A Spring Hill police officer also had an interaction with Wright.

Officer: “So, you realize you are driving a 65,000-pound bullet down the road. Do you realize how dangerous that is?”

Wright: “Why do you think I was crying. That’s why I am glad that I slowed down as much as I did.”

“He seems to be very remorseful, but with him having a commercial driver’s license or CDL, it’s imperative that they have to be sober,” one investigator told News 2.

Wright is charged with DUI and reckless endangerment. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Spring Hill Police told News 2, the driver was fired from the trucking company where he worked.