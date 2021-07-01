Gatlinburg announces road closures for July 4th Midnight Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City of Gatlinburg officials have released a list of road closures that will be in place during the annual Fourth of July Midnight Parade.

America’s “first” Fourth of July celebration is a go this year after the 2020 edition was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The parade kicks off at midnight on Sunday, July 4 with elaborate floats, balloons, and patriotic displays.

The parade begins at the intersection of Hwy 321/East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass. The route proceeds southbound onto Hwy 441/Parkway at traffic light #3 and concludes at traffic light #10 at the intersection of Hwy 441/Parkway and Ski Mountain Road.

In preparation for the parade, the Gatlinburg Police Department will close two southbound lanes of Highway 321/East Parkway from Food City to Little House of Pancakes at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

All traffic on Highway 321/East Parkway, northbound and southbound, will be stopped at 11:15 p.m. until the parade passes. Additionally, all northbound traffic on Hwy 441 will be re-routed from the National Park to the Gatlinburg Bypass at 11:30 p.m.

All traffic will be stopped throughout the parade route at 11:40 p.m. and will not resume until the end of the parade.

Parade organizers encourage visitors to arrive early.

The 100th Army Band from Fort Knox, Kentucky will commemorate the holiday with a musical performance and Former American Idol contestant, EmiSunshine, will lead the festivities as the official parade Grand Marshal.