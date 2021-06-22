Gatlinburg awarded $25,000 to build dog park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg was one of 15 communities across the state to be awarded a $25,000 Tennessee Dog Park Dash Grant.

The park will be constructed at Mills Park, located at 309 Mills Park Road. The park is estimated to be completed in September 2021.

The Dog Park Dash initiative was started by the Boyd Family Foundation in 2018 as part of a $3 million commitment to build 100 dog parks across the state.

“The City is appreciative to the Boyd Foundation for its award to this important project for the citizens and visitors of Gatlinburg,” Gatlinburg Parks and Recreation Director Laurence Evans said. “Our citizens and visitors played an important role in this successful grant application by taking part in our social media campaign during the month of May to showcase how Gatlinburg can help make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in the Country.”

“Jenny and I love to see the enthusiasm for our pets from so many Tennessee communities who competed for these grants,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “We are honored to support them in their work. We have been impressed with the dozens of parks built from Dog Park Dash grants over the last three years and cannot wait to see how these new winners make their communities a better place for people and pets.”