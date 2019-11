GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Gatlinburg is celebrating the fall season with one of its best foodie experiences as its annual Chili Cook-Off returns this week.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Festival-goers can enjoy chili samplings from the area’s top restaurants, live musical performances, activities and much more at this family-friendly event.

The ticket booth will open at 3 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.

Click here for more information on the event and how to buy tickets online.