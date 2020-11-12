Gatlinburg Chili Cook-off, Winterfest return with some changes

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – One of Gatlinburg’s city’s annual chili cookoff returns Thursday.

Festival-goers get to sample chili from all the area’s top restaurants. There’s also live music and other family-friendly fun.

The event will be ticketed for the first time in 30 years to allow for social distancing. The event is limited to 1,200 people.

Other safety measures included a touchless entry point as well as booths spaced out with shields to keep vendors safe. Hand washing stations will be set up throughout the festival.

Gatlinburg leaders will kick-off the city’s annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest event on Thursday with an official lighting ceremony.

Winterfest features millions of lights on Gatlinburg Winter Magic light displays throughout the city.

Both events will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot at the base of Anakeesta.