Gatlinburg church holds first service since 2016 wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Three years after it was destroyed by devastating wildfires, a Gatlinburg church is back open for services.

It was destroyed when wildfires ripped through Sevier County. The flames killed 14 people and burned more than 2400 buildings, including the Gatlinburg Church of Christ.

On Sunday the congregation held services in their new place of worship for the first time since the wildfires.

“We couldn’t have had this building if it weren’t for God,” church member Rita Barton said, “Because, through the contributions that were made by other people, we could not have afforded this building.”

We’re told the fire was so bad, the only thing left of the previous church was the concrete and pieces of stained glass. Those pieces are now on display inside the new building.