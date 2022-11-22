GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Some City of Gatlinburg employees will be operating out of temporary office locations this week after a water main break was found to have damaged City Hall. The temporary offices will be open Tuesday and Wednesday at the American Legion Building, which sits adjacent to City Hall.

The city shared the update Monday night, stating the Amercian Legion Building at 1222 East Parkway will host some administrative offices including the city manager, finance department, building and planning. Workers in those departments will be on-hand at the temporary location to assist the public with any questions or issues.

City Hall was closed on Monday due to a water main break over the weekend that damaged several offices on all three floors of the complex. Remediation efforts are already underway.

The temporary offices at the American Legion Building will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. City Hall, including the administrative offices of the Fire Department and Police Department, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.