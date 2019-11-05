Gatlinburg considers license plate readers to log traffic habits, fight crime

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg city commissioners are considering an agreement with a company that will allow the city to track vehicle license plates in the city.

Flock Group Inc. provides “license plate readers” to customers in more than 400 U.S. cities in 35 states.

Flock’s website saying this helps with crime and can help identify how many cars are coming into and going out of a city on any given day.

We’ve reached out to the city to learn more about this topic on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.