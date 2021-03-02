Gatlinburg extends trolley service hours

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gatlinburg Trolley System has extended its hours for March and April.

For the next two months, the trolley system will operate from 10:30 in the morning until 10 at night. Beginning April 30, trolley service will run from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.

Trolleys are operating at full capacity, but masks are required for all patrons on the trolleys in the system. No standing passengers will be permitted on any Gatlinburg Trolleys.

Trolleys are temporarily operating without fares or fees being collected, in order to prevent person-to-person contact.

