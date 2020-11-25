Gatlinburg Festival of Trees kicks off with COVID-19 safety protocols

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The 47th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees kicked off on Wednesday, but visitors will see some changes to the holiday experience to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

This year, there’s a one-way walkway through the enchanting Christmas trees and decorations display at the Gatlinburg Convention Center’s W.L. Mill Conference — in order for people to maintain social distance. Visitors will also be asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Admission is free but donations to Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains are being accepted.

Also because of the pandemic, the “Breakfast with Santa” event was canceled, but organizers have promised to bring him back next year.

Gatlinburg Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, Nov. 29. Find more information at the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees website.