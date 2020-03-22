Gatlinburg mayor asks residents to self quarantine, practice social distancing

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The mayor of Gatlinburg, Mike Werner, took to social media Saturday night asking residents to self-quarantine and use good judgment.
Werner said to use “good judgment” when you do have to get out.
” Many businesses have closed and I appeal to the ones that are still opened to close until we get past this pandemic. Only essential businesses should stay opened,” he said in the post.
He says to use social distancing and to keep clean.
