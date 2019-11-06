Gatlinburg mother charged in 2017 hot car death sentenced to 4-year probation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left overnight in a car in Gatlinburg has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Jade Phillips was sentenced to four years of probation for child neglect. She and her husband Anthony Dyllan Phillips were initially charged first-degree murder committed in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, first-degree murder committed in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse.

Anthony Dyllan Phillips had already been sentenced to 15 years in prison in this case including 12 years for attempted aggravated child neglect and three years for reckless homicide.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said the child’s mother called 911 around 2 p.m. on July 14 that a child had been left in a car on Laurel Avenue overnight. The police chief says it appears the parents accidentally left the little boy in the car, but it’s unclear how long he was in there.