Gatlinburg parking garages change to $8 flat fee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Rates for the city’s parking garages are going up.

Starting Friday, March 5 the rates will be changes to $8 per visit.

Before this change, the rates were $3 for the first hour, then $1 each hour after that with a maximum rate of 8 per day.

This change affects the city’s two municipal garages.

City officials say the shift to a flat fee is in conjunction with the installation of new equipment for automated payment at both the Fred McMahan/Parkway Parking Garage and the parking garage at Ripley’s Aquarium.

