GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Gatlinburg has called off its annual tradition of holding the first Fourth of July parade in the country due to imminent severe weather.

The event, held every Independence Day at 12:01 a.m., brings out thousands along the Parkway in Gatlinburg.

Checking in from Gatlinburg: rain, lightening, and thunder causes city officials to cancel Fourth of July Midnight Parade. #WATE @6News pic.twitter.com/aBiowpS5nO — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) July 4, 2019

Some people said they waited for 12 hours just to get a good seat.