Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s SkyBridge closes after glass panel cracks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s SkyBridge is expected to reopen Tuesday after it closed for repairs on one of its glass panels Monday night.

The park said the upper layer on one of its glass panels cracked after a guest attempted a baseball- style side across the glass. The bridge was closed Monday night around 8:30 after it was damaged.

Park officials said a metal object on the guests clothing chipped the glass, causing noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of glass.

These cracks do not affect the structure of the bridge and the top layer is only there to protect the additional layers.

The bridge structure features three glass panels at its center, each measuring 5’ x 5’. The structural glass is three-ply with the upper layer serving solely to protect the additional layers and does not affect the structural integrity in any way.

No injuries occurred and guests were never in any danger. The bridge has rules posted for guests to never run, jump or bounce on the structure.

Repairs are expected to be finished Tuesday.