Gay Street Bridge in Knoxville to close Thursday night for maintenance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Gay Street Bridge and two lanes of Neyland Drive will close Thursday night for maintenance.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Knoxville Utilities Board crews will be performing maintenance on Neyland Drive power lines. The work will require the overnight closure of the Gay Street Bridge and the two right westbound lanes of Neyland Drive.

The bridge and Neyland Drive lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, until 7 a.m. the next morning, Friday, Sept. 18.

One lane of westbound Neyland Drive will remain open during the maintenance operations. To detour around the Gay Street Bridge closure, motorists would cross the Tennessee River by either the Henley or South Knoxville bridges.