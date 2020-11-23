Gaylord Opryland creates stunning winter wonderland for 37th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there isn’t a place more festive than Gaylord Opryland at Christmas time.

Gaylord Opryland Marketing Manager Rob Regg said the making of the magic starts months before the holiday season.

“We have been decorating the hotel since July, so even outside the Christmas movies inside the hotel, you will see upwards of 4 million Christmas lights, miles and miles of garland, and I think, at last count, 15,000 poinsettias.”

All those decorations give people lots of chances to get that Instagram worthy photo.

“So you have plenty of opportunity to pose in front of that beautiful poinsettia tree with your family and maybe, it turns into your Christmas card – who knows,” Regg added.

Millions of lights outside create a captivating site for walks and carriage rides and millions more inside make interacting with Charlie Brown and his pals magical.

“We’re excited about having the Peanuts gang here. We have nine acres of indoor gardens, so there really is no better place for a scavenger hunt, and this year, it is all themed around Peanuts and specifically Snoopy,” Regg explained. “We also have Charlie Brown and his friends at an interactive character breakfast in the restaurant, so you’ll have that in the hotel as well.”

All the lights, decorations, and events can help you make a Christmas memory with your family.