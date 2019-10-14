GBI: 2 abducted Ga. children found safe in S.C., suspect still on run

Breaking News
by: WSPA Staff

Jose Portillo (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday afternoon two children who were abducted and considered to be in extreme danger were found safe in South Carolina.

GBI said 2-year-olds Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo. A Levi’s Call (Georgia’s AMBER Alert) had been issued for the children.

Portillo is still on the run, according to GBI. He may be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with Ga. license plate CAP7259.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911.

