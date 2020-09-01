GBI arrests Georgia police officer on sodomy, assault charges

by: WSAV Staff

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Jesup Police Department officer on Tuesday on multiple charges.

Steven Wright, 30, was arrested on one count of aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody, and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in to the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday.

On Aug. 18, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested the GBI investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct by Wright.

The investigation revealed that Wright engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with a person under his authority.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.

