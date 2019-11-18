GCSD: Six arrested on methamphetamine charges, active warrants

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people were arrested Friday on drug-related charges and active warrants and a baby has been placed with other family members following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Mosheim.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that it along with the Hawkin’s County Sheriff’s Office, a task force and the Greeneville Police Department “concluded a month-long investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine into Greene and Hawkins counties” resulting in the search warrant and series of arrests.
A home on Magnolia Street was the primary target in the search warrant; where two people were arrested and a small child under the age of one year was found and placed with other family members.
Another person from the Magnolia Street home was located and arrested at a nearby convenience store and deputies took two others into custody on drug-related charges.
After an investigation, deputies were led to another home in Mosheim – on Chapel Road, where two more people were arrested on active Greene County warrants.
Greene County Sheriff’s officials posted the following charges for the arrested individuals:
Amber Robinette, age 34, Mosheim, TN
• Maintaining a Dwelling
• Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Stacy Jean Greene, age 35, Mohawk, TN
• Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Violation of Community Corrections
J.B. Edward Malone, age 34, Mosheim, TN
• Maintaining a Dwelling
• Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Chad Dwayne Gray, age 38, Mosheim, TN
• Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine)
Rex Allen Gray, age 47, Mosheim, TN
• Violation of Probation (Criminal)
Daniel Rhea Pinkston, age 32, Greeneville, TN
• Violation of Probation (Sessions)
• Failure to Appear (Sessions)