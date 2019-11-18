GCSD: Six arrested on methamphetamine charges, active warrants

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people were arrested Friday on drug-related charges and active warrants and a baby has been placed with other family members following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Mosheim.

Left to right: Robinette, Pinkston, Greene. (Photos: Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Left to right: Gray, Gray and Malone. (Photos: Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that it along with the Hawkin’s County Sheriff’s Office, a task force and the Greeneville Police Department “concluded a month-long investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine into Greene and Hawkins counties” resulting in the search warrant and series of arrests.

A home on Magnolia Street was the primary target in the search warrant; where two people were arrested and a small child under the age of one year was found and placed with other family members.

Another person from the Magnolia Street home was located and arrested at a nearby convenience store and deputies took two others into custody on drug-related charges.

After an investigation, deputies were led to another home in Mosheim – on Chapel Road, where two more people were arrested on active Greene County warrants.

Greene County Sheriff’s officials posted the following charges for the arrested individuals:

Amber Robinette. (Photo: GCSD)

Amber Robinette, age 34, Mosheim, TN

• Maintaining a Dwelling

• Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Stacy Jean Greene. (Photo: GCSD)

Stacy Jean Greene, age 35, Mohawk, TN

• Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Violation of Community Corrections

J.B. Edward Malone. (Photo: GCSD)

J.B. Edward Malone, age 34, Mosheim, TN

• Maintaining a Dwelling

• Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chad Dwayne Gray. (Photo: GCSD)

Chad Dwayne Gray, age 38, Mosheim, TN

• Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine)

Rex Allen Gray. (Photo: GCSD)

Rex Allen Gray, age 47, Mosheim, TN

• Violation of Probation (Criminal)

Daniel Rhea Pinkston. (Photo: GCSD)

Daniel Rhea Pinkston, age 32, Greeneville, TN

• Violation of Probation (Sessions)

• Failure to Appear (Sessions)