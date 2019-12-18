GCSO: Bulls Gap man facing charges after allegedly shooting dog in road

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bulls Gap man is facing charges after a neighbor told Greene County deputies he saw the man shoot a dog in the road and try to hide the dog’s body.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Pes Lane at 7:27 a.m. Friday.

A neighbor reportedly told deputies that his mother’s boyfriend was leaving for work around 6:30 a.m. His dog followed the car down the driveway and started up the road. This was also described as normal behavior for the dog.

The report says the neighbor then saw Chrislynne Conrad Earl Brown step out onto his front porch with a long gun and fire a single shot in the direction of the road.

The neighbor was reportedly able to see Brown do this due to the street lamp in the area and the light on Brown’s porch.

The neighbor then called for his dog with no response.

Brown then reportedly entered his black Toyota truck and began to back out of his driveway with the lights off and stopped in front of the neighbor’s home before heading farther up the road.

According to the report, the neighbor then went looking for his dog, which he found in the middle of the road. The dog was one house up from Brown’s home.

The investigation determined that circumstances indicated the dog was moved after being shot with the intent of being concealed.

The report says at least three witnesses stated they heard a gunshot around the same time.

Brown was charged with intentional killing of an animal, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment.

Brown was booked into the Greene County Jail and was leased Friday after posting a $21,000 bond.