General Manager of Sevier County Electric System writes book detailing experience during Sevier County Wildfire

The General Manager of Sevier County Electric System (SCES) has written a book detailing their experience during the Sevier County Wildfire, according to their website.

According to the synopsis on the book, Allen Robbins, General Manager, had only been on the job for four months when the wildfire happened. He says he put on a brave face even though he was just as scared as the guys in the field.

On the morning of November 28, 2016, SCES had 56,368 customers and by the end of the day 2,402 of those were gone. Those homes and buildings were gone due to the wildfires fueled by 90 MPH wind gusts.

The synopsis says this is the untold story of the first responders to the first responders, removing the powerlines in the road so firefighters could get to where they needed to go. They were also able to get the power running at critical water pump stations, allowing firefighters to continue fighting the wildfire.

