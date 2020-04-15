General Motors completes first set of ventilators

General Motors is ready to ship its first round of ventilators. The automaker says a shipment should go out as soon as Tuesday.

General Motors hopes to ship 600 devices by the end of the month. The Federal Government gave GM a nearly $500 million contract to produce 30,000 ventilators.

The company started building them last month at its plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

The ventilators will go to the national stockpile. They are slated to be used for treatment of coronavirus patients.

GM says it hopes to have the entire order completed by the end of August.