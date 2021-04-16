General Motors to build electric battery plant in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – General Motors announced plans to manufacture a second electric vehicle battery plant at the company’s Spring Hill plant.

The Detroit automaker’s CEO Mary Barra and Governor Bill Lee made the announcement in Nashville Friday morning.

Barra said $2.3 billion was invested to for construction on the new battery cell manufacturing plant. The plant serves as the second one in General Motors’ electric vehicle lineup.

The manufacturing plant is expected to bring 1,300 jobs with it and construction is expected to hopefully be finished in 2023.

General Motors said the electric batteries would be built in large partnership with LG Energy Solutions.

General Motors hopes to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025.

Spring Hill’s factory is one of four selected to build electric vehicles in North America.

“It’s definitely central to the future of GM,” Automotive expert Kaylea Hall said, “I’ve said the Cadillac Lyric is going to come out of there [Spring Hill]. Other products too, but they haven’t told us what yet.”

Hall said the announcement is an important step in GM’s end goal of producing a completely electric fleet.

Governor Bill Lee also spoke highly of the plant coming to Spring Hill.

“Our state will become an even stronger leader. We are the leader in the automotive industry in the Southeast as it stands; we hope to be the leader in the country in the automotive industry,” the governor said.