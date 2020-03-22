Georgia hospital employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Live Now
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WDHN) — An employee of Donalsonville Hospital has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a post by the hospital.

The employee, who did not live in Seminole County, tested positive at another facility before passing away.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee and send our thoughts and prayers to all friends and family,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Another employee is said to have tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating themself at home.

As of noon Saturday, the hospital has tested 76 patients. Twelve of these have turned out negative while one is positive and in quarantine.

“Donalsonville Hospital is dedicated to making sure our patients and employees are given the best protection and assistance as we mitigate and contain this virus according to CDC guidelines,” Hospital Administrator Chuck Orrick said. “We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to make screening for coronavirus more efficient and we will continue to keep the public informed.”

The hospital asks that those experiencing fever and shortness of breath or coughing to call their primary care physician before being screened for testing

More updates can be found on www.donalsonvillehospital.org.

