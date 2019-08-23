Georgia man dies of cardiac arrest in GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Georgia man died of cardiac distress while hiking near the Deer Creek Campground and Picnic Area on Thursday, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP officials say 70-year-old Kirk Lazar of Evans, Ga. collapsed while hiking with his wife on the Juney Whank Falls Trail around 4 p.m.

Bystanders performed CPR until emergency responders arrived and took over rescue efforts. They were unable to revive Lazar and he passed away on the trail where he collapsed.

No additional information is available at this time.