LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A multiagency effort in East Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of a murder suspect out of Georgia, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP-Knoxville shared on Tuesday morning that Brandon David Howard was arrested Monday night. Howard is a suspect wanted for “a malicious murder case” in Georgia.

The effort was led by THP, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudon City Police.

“The collaboration between agencies showcased the effectiveness of teamwork in apprehending dangerous individuals,” THP-Knoxville stated in its social media post on Tuesday morning. “The diligent efforts of all agencies exemplify the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring the safety and justice of our communities.”

Details about Howard’s arrest and the murder case in Georgia were not yet available.