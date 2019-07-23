Georgia pastor scared of heights raises $12k dancing on Gatlinburg Skybridge in chicken suit

A Georgia pastor raising thousands of dollars by overcoming his fears in a unique way on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

Reverend Terry Bonds from the First Assembly of God in Lincolnton is terrified of heights.

This week, Bonds made the journey across Gatlinburg’s new SkyBridge to raise money for the church’s ministry.

Reverend Bonds came up with this idea to raise money for a ministry called “speed of light”, buying vehicles for missionaries.

He originally asked for $1,000, saying he’d walk across the bridge, but the money kept on coming in and so did the requests.

$2000 he sang “jesus loves me” in the middle of the bridge. For $3500 he wore the chicken suit and

for $10,000 he added the chicken dance.

In all, he raised 12 thousand dollars for the ministry.