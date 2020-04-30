ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN) — Under a new executive order by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, aspiring license holders will no longer need to pass a formal test.
Instead, new drivers will just need their parent’s approval.
Gov. Kemp signed the order April 23 and is in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All other driving requirements will still have to be met, but as far as a road test or computer-based test, those days are over — for now.
According to the order, the test requirement is terminated until Georgia’s state of emergency is lifted.
- Church Hill PD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ stabbing suspect
- Georgia scraps driver’s test, allowing teens to get license with just parental approval
- Blount County shops welcome the return of customers
- Body of missing angler recovered from Center Hill Lake
- LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event