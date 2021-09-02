Get ready for pumpkin spice seltzer

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Seltzers have been steadily gaining popularity. Pumpkin spice season is upon us. Now Budweiser will merge the two in a “Fall Flannel” Bud Light Seltzer variety pack.

The variety pack includes three new flavors and along with apple crisp, an old favorite.

  • Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice – pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors
  • Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow – marshmallow and chocolate flavors
  • Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear – maple syrup and pear flavors
  • Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp – apple pie

“We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said.

The variety 12-pack comes in a plaid design and will be available nationwide from Sept. 6 through the end of October. The seltzers are 100 calories and 5% ABV.

