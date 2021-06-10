Get the purrfect workout: Knox Yoga + Barre Studio to hold kitten yoga sessions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Yoga + Barre Studio, a faith-inspired fitness studio, has partnered with Feral Feline Friends to hold two yoga sessions featuring kittens up for adoption.

The classes will be open to all-level of experience in yoga and all proceeds will go to Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee. The first class will be at 9:30 a.m. and the second will be at 11 a.m. and it costs $15 per session.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Feral Feline Friends and bring this event to our community”, said Kenda Reynolds, owner of Knox Yoga + Barre. “Not only is this a great stress reliever for attendees, but it gives the kittens interaction with potential adopters.”

In April, Little Ponderosa Zoo held a Baby Goat Yoga session with Knox Yoga + Barre. Proceeds from that event benefitted the zoo.

