Get your free Dorito taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday

(CNN) – The day before you go trick or treating for candy– you can trick or treat for tacos at Taco Bell.
Wednesday the fast-food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.
The give-a-way goes with its “steal a base, steal a taco” World Series promotion.
Washington Nationals Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series… hence everyone getting a taco.
But the time you have to get a free taco is limited.
The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday– from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.