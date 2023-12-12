RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UT Arboretum Society is offering a way to get your new year off on the “right foot.” Join them for a New Year’s Hike at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Monday, January 1, 2024.

To reach the auditorium, please follow the signs for parking. Hikers should gather at 9:00 am at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, where coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks will be offered.

At 9:30 a.m., the group will divide into smaller groups and embark on guided hikes lasting approximately 45-60 minutes. Knowledgeable hike leaders will have commentary on the winter scenery.

It is encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothing and boots or comfortable outdoor walking shoes. The hike is designed to suit everyone, but the difficulty level may vary depending on individual fitness.

Please remember to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the hike. Due to ongoing research projects, pets will not be allowed.

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society offers this free program, and no registration is necessary. For weather updates, please visit the UT Arboretum Society Facebook page.