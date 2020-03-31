Getting Tennessee unemployment help is a work in progress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The State of Tennessee is trying to connect those out of work with companies who need workers, but like many responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, its a work in progress.

“I have not worked in two weeks,” said Hayley Molsberry, who until mid-March was employed as bartender at Layla’s in the heart of Nashville’s once-bustling entertainment district.

She’s among the forty-thousand plus Tennesseans who have filed claims during the most recent unemployment reporting period in March which jumped from under 3,000 to more than 39,000.

With social distancing of at least six feet in mind, Hayley told her story in Nashville’s Centennial Park which remains open for people to take short breaks from staying at home.

“I am just now to the point where I am just trying to look into a way to make income because I wasn’t sure how long this was going to go,” she told WKRN-TV.

Hayley has been on the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website looking for both jobs and what help might be available because of COVID-19.

Navigating what’s offered by the state for those out of work sometimes becomes a job in itself for people like Hayley.

“I keep getting different links to resources to check into,” she added. “You go and apply for it and everything, but then you don’t know when you are going to hear back or get any kind of assistance.”

Thee state’s unemployment website touts jobs now available, but there’s also a red banner warning that says in part: “Due to the high volume of claims filed in the last 7 days…please try again on Monday or Tuesday. Please note that we are working to expand our support capacity by adding additional resources during the upcoming week.”

The Labor Department website added: “If you receive a call from 615-457-8400 or 844-224-5818, please answer. This is the department calling regarding your claim.”

They are numbers a lot of Tennesseans like Hayley are waiting to see on their phones.