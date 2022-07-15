CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — A decline in wild ginseng has prompted the U.S. Forest Service to place a hold on issuing permits for collecting the perennial plant root in the Cherokee National Forest.

Officials announced the pause in permitting on Thursday, stating it’s effective until further notice.

“Due to major declines in populations of ginseng, we feel it is necessary to put a hold on issuing any permits until further notice. It is our responsibility to ensure any harvesting of ginseng is sustainable,” Michael Wright, acting Forest Supervisor for the Cherokee National Forest, said.

With declining populations, government-managed forests have been either restricting or eliminating permits for collecting medicinal herbs, especially ginseng, over the last 10 years. However, restricted permitting has not reversed documented declines in ginseng populations, according to the USDA.

Concerns for the overall reductions in the wild ginseng numbers have now sparked the permitting hold, but extracting the plants and the prized roots has been a tradition for decades that came under regulation some 40 years ago.

The American Herbal Products Association or AHPA says American ginseng roots have been traded continuously in international commerce since the beginning of the 18th century. American ginseng is a native plant in Tennessee; with licensing arising in the state out of the Ginseng Dealer Registration Act of 1983 and the Ginseng Harvest Season Act of 1985.

Through these acts, Tennessee’s ginseng program regulates millions of dollars annually; since American ginseng has been protected since 1975 under an international treaty known as CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). This requires its export to be regulated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that exported wild ginseng is harvested in a legal manner – and not detrimental to the survival of the species.

No ginseng may leave the state of Tennessee without an export certificate.

According to the state, most state lands are closed to harvesting ginseng, including all state parks, natural areas, and state forests, and nearly all wildlife management areas. Collecting ginseng on state lands that are closed to harvesting is illegal and carries penalties and fines.

It is also illegal to havest ginseng on all National Park Service land. More information about Tennessee ginseng harvesting is available through tn.gov