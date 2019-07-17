Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala 2019 to empower women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala is set to be a night of fun and fashion – all to celebrate the beauty of empowering women.

Abby Gibbons, outreach and volunteer coordinator for Girl Talk, and Girl Talk model/Austin-East student performer Asia Chesney stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the upcoming event.

Girl Talk, Inc. is a nonprofit that empowers girls to become their best through the prevention of teen pregnancy, increasing the likelihood of educational advancement, and increasing the number of girls become career professionals as adults.

Pilot Flying J will be the Premier Fashion Show Sponsor and Est8te Boutique will be the Red Carpet Sponsor of the Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala on Saturday, August 10th.

The theme of the 8th Annual Gala is “An Iconic Evening” and will celebrate the beauty of empowering women and the next generation of leaders to do and be whatever they want.

The event will offer a night filled with fashion, fine dining, live music entertainment, dancing and a fabulous silent auction.

WATE 6 on Your Side is proud to be one of the media sponsors, along with Star 102.1, for the gala. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith is also emceeing the event.