Girlfriend of teen charged with helping him escape Juvenile Justice Center

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The girlfriend of one of the teens that escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville last weekend has been charged with helping him escape.

Metro police the 15-year-old girlfriend of 16-year-old Decorrius Wright was arrested Wednesday on charges that she helped Wright’s ability to remain at large between his escape on Nov. 30 and his arrest Tuesday night in Madison.

The 15-year-old girl’s charges include criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony, accessory after the fact of escape, harboring, tampering with evidence, and false reporting (lying) to police.

Sixteen-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were arrested Tuesday night by the Juvenile Crime Task Force outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.

Police are still searching for two other escaped teens, Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers.

