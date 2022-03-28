KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the Russian invasion continues, those who are from Ukraine and live in the United States now are constantly being reminded of the people and home they left behind. Dealing with those emotions can be even trickier for children who were adopted from a war-torn nation.

“We had never met them, hadn’t talked to them, we knew that they were two girls, we had their ages, we were shown a few photos, and a little bit of medical history,” described Amy Rothermel about the blind adoption process for children from Ukraine.

Rothermel and her husband have three biological sons and had always wanted to add daughters to the family.

“We traveled to their region, which is Mariupol, and we got to meet the girls,” she said of the family’s first trip to Ukraine in December of 2020. “Essentially you have about five days to make a decision on whether or not you want to adopt.”

By February of 2021, 17-year-old Juliet and her 8-year-old sister Chloe were on their way to their new home in the U.S. Almost exactly one year later, Ukraine was being invaded by Russian forces.

For the youngest, Chloe, Rothermel said she’s too young to know what’s going on. She said they would explain it to her when it was more age-appropriate. As for Juliet, she said she is very aware and worried.

“She’s very aware, she has several friends that are still in Marioupul,” Rothermel said of Juliet. “She lived at her orphanage in Ukraine for most of her life, so her friends and her teachers were her family.”

She spoke more about her daughter’s struggles.

“The first couple of weeks when the war broke out she was just very quiet, didn’t want to talk a lot,” she said. “She’s normally a very happy-go-lucky teenage girl and you could just tell that it was sort of like the weight of the world on her shoulders.”

Rothermel also explained she and her daughter both use social media to keep in touch with friends in Ukraine, which can come with its own heartaches.

“It might take two or three days before our messages say ‘seen,’ you know, and you just sort of wait on edge to see if they’re okay,” she said.

She also says she feels a huge amount of gratitude she got Juliet and Chloe out when they did, adding that not all families will be as fortunate.

“I know several families that are in the process of adoption right now in Ukraine and it’s completely at a standstill, we don’t know if they will ever be able to bring their kids home,” she said.

As for what people in Knoxville can do to support Juliet and Chloe, Rothermel said it comes down to simply showing support for Ukraine when possible.

“There were the blue and yellow lights coming from the different commercial buildings and things like that really make an impact,” she said. “Juliet will notice that stuff and she gets pride for her country and just feels like this extra layer of support.”

The Rothermel family just recently moved to Knoxville from California.