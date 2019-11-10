‘Girls go hard’ Lifestyle expo honors women veterans and business owners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ‘Girls go Hard’ Lifestyle Expo made its debut at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville.

The event featured vendors, live performances and merchandise from women owned businesses — all to honor and support women veterans and business owners.

Expo organizer, Lacresha McKinney shares what inspired the event.

“I saw a film called serve like a girl and it was a documentary about women veterans and their struggle and PTSD and I finally got it from them telling, you know it was that woman to woman thing. So I understood and that told me I wanted to honor women and do something about our strength but that part is when I realized we need to honor our femal veterans as well because they wear two hats.” McKinney said

Jennifer Mirtes is a veteran and one of the business owners featured at the expo. She says she appreciates being apart of an event that’s just for her.

“It touches my heart. Very much so. It’s just nice to be remembered. It’s nice to just have a little bit of acknowledgement of what I do as a woman as a veteran and a small business owner.” Mirtes said.

This was the first ‘Girls go Hard’ event, but organizers are hoping to expand and host it in a different city each year.