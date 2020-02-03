‘Give for Pat’ and support MEDIC Regional Blood Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is teaming up with the Pat Summitt Foundation to gather life-saving donations and raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
Pat Summitt Week at MEDIC kicked off Monday morning. Not only was former Lady Vols Coach Pat Summitt a blood donor, she was also an advocate for MEDIC by motivating fans to roll up their sleeves.
This annual event, running through Friday, helps MEDIC collect life-saving blood donations.
For every person who gives back, MEDIC will make a $10 donation to the Pat Summitt Foundation. The nonprofit helps raise money for Alzheimer’s research and care for patients with the disease.
