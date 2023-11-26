KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Giving a gift to help out a family in need is now as simple as using a vending machine. And when you make your purchase – you can buy school supplies, clothing – even a goat for someone in need.

We caught up with a Knoxville family as they went shopping – for others – this holiday season. Jack Taggart made his selection – ‘Toys and games.’ The card dropped from the upper rows of a bright red Giving Machine and joined all the other gifts down below. The 14-year-old says he was happy with his selection that will make its way to less fortunate in our community.

“Honestly, I prefer things that you get to have for a long time – rather than just a one-time thing. To help all of them.”

Taggart and his entire family recently went shopping for those in need at the Light the World Giving Machines temporarily set up at the ‘at Home’ store in the Turkey Creek shopping area in Knoxville. His mother – Alli Taggart – who selected school supplies – said “This is such a cool idea – because you can see what you’re buying and see it drop down and see how it can help someone.”

One by one, members of the Taggart family looked for the gift they wanted to give to someone in need. For 16-year-old Katie – it was shoes.

“I bought shoes because it’s really hard to get where you would like to go if you don’t have shoes. I bought shoes so they can learn and do the things they would like to do,” Katie Taggart said.

The Taggart family shows what they purchased at the Giving Machine. (WATE)

The Taggart family looks at different items available in the Giving Machine. (WATE)

The Giving Machines (WATE)

(WATE)

For her 8-year-old brother Drew – it was a goat for someone across the globe. And for her father Kyle – it was vaccinations.

“Yes, we have this money we could spend on all kinds of things that we like to do, but we also have this money that we can share with others,” Kyle Taggart said.

The set up and the costs involved in the Giving Machines in Knoxville are covered by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a way to help others in East Tennessee and across the world. Local, national and international non-profit organizations, like Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, Knox Education Foundation and the Red Cross are involved in the unique gift giving idea.

The Giving Machines were an opportunity that the Taggart family was happy to take part in.

“And it’s the spirit that comes with that – that feeling that I can make a difference in some small way and as a family it’s good to have this experience together,“ Kyle Taggart said.

Since 2017, 1.5 million people have donated more than $22 million dollars to the underserved and disadvantaged through the Giving Machines.

The ‘Light the World Giving Machines” are located outside of the ‘at Home’ store in Turkey Creek in West Knoxville. They will be here until November 29th.

The three vending machines will be located on the East end of the ‘at Home’ store in the Turkey Creek Shopping area from 9 am to 9 pm every day until November 29th. For more information click the link below.

https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world/giving-machines