‘Glamping’ adventure invites guests to learn about Smokies biodiversity

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Some who love nature but are not into camping may want to try “glamping,” and an upcoming fundraiser glamping event could be that opportunity. Discovering Life in America (DiLA) and A Walk in the Woods will be hosting a “glamping” event, The Great Smokies Eco-Adventure, to support education and programs in biological diversity in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

All proceeds will help support DiLA’s continued mission of conserving the biological diversity of the Smokies. The exclusive three-day, two-night adventure begins on Aug. 29. It will include guided hikes and nature walks with experienced scientists, “luxurious off-grid” camping accommodations, as well as food and drinks.

DiLA states that A Walk in the Woods has generously provided their camp, staff, and Smokies expertise to make this new and exciting fundraising event possible and they were excited to work with them.

The Great Smokies Eco-Adventure is co-hosted by DiLA and A Walk in the Woods. The event web page states as an award-winning, locally owned and operated tour guide company, A Walk in the Woods has been helping people get the most out of their Smoky Mountains experience for over 23 years, serving over 100,000 visitors along the way.